IPL 2020: BCCI Sends Acceptance Letter to Emirates Cricket Board

The UAE has moved a step closer to hosting IPL 2020 as the BCCI has sent an acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board on Sunday, league chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed to Khaleej Times.

Cricketnext Staff |July 26, 2020, 11:35 PM IST
IPL 2020 Will Be Played Between September 19 and November 8, Confirms Brijesh Patel

The UAE has moved a step closer to hosting IPL 2020 as the BCCI has sent an acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board on Sunday, league chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed to Khaleej Times.

After the world was rocked by Covid-19, UAE had emerged as the strongest contender to host the IPL, which was earlier to be played from March 29. Now the dates have been pushed back to September 19.

"Yes, we have sent the acceptance letter to the Emirates Cricket Board and both the boards will be working together from now on to stage the tournament," Patel said.

"The teams need at least three to four weeks to prepare for the tournament."

While ECB's Mubashir Usmani said that a formal announcement from the board will be made on Monday.

"We (the ECB) are going to send a press release on the issue tomorrow (Monday). But at this point in time, I cannot reveal more than that," Usmani told Khaleej Times on Sunday.

Earlier, New Zealand Cricket had come forward and issued the NOC to six of its players including Kane Williamson (SunRisers Hyderabad), Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings), Mitchell McClenaghan (Mumbai Indians) and Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders).

The same is expected from Cricket Australia as well. 14 players from Australia have IPL contracts currently.

Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson (All Royal Challengers Bangalore), Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile (Both Mumbai Indians), Josh Hazelwood, Shane Watson (Both Chennai Super Kings), Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis (Both Delhi Capitals), Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab), Pat Cummins, Chris Green (Both Kolkata Knight Riders) and, Steve Smith, Andrew Tye (Both Rajasthan Royals).

bcciBrijesh PatelEmirates Cricket Boardiplipl 2020

