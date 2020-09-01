Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

127/5 (14.4)

England need 64 runs in 32 balls at 12 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

100/7 (16.3)

Warwickshire need 59 runs in 21 balls at 16.85 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

162/7 (19.0)

Sussex need 4 runs in 6 balls at 4 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: BCCI Set to Spend Around 10 Crore for 20,000-plus Coronavirus Tests in UAE

While the eight franchises bore the cost of testing in India, the BCCI is picking up the tab for the RT-PCR tests which have been conducted from August 20 when the teams started landing in the UAE.

PTI |September 1, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
bcci logo

The Indian cricket board has budgeted nearly Rs 10 crore for more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests to be conducted during the Indian Premier League starting September 19.

While the eight franchises bore the cost of testing in India, the BCCI is picking up the tab for the RT-PCR tests which have been conducted from August 20 when the teams started landing in the UAE.

"We have engaged VPS Healthcare, a UAE based company to conduct the tests. While I can't put a number, it will be more than 20,000 tests which would include everyone. Each test would cost BCCI around 200 AED (Dirham) excluding taxes," a senior IPL official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"So BCCI will be spending something in the tune of Rs 10 crore for the COVID tests. Around 75 healthcare workers who are part of the company are a part of the IPL testing process," the official said.

Also Read: IPL 2020: All CSK Players and Support Staff Test Negative for Coronavirus, Must Undergo One More Test Before Practice Resumes: Report

The BCCI doesn't want to leave anything to chance as far as safety of players and officials is concerned and the healthcare workers have been put in a separate hotel.

"We couldn't have taken the risk. A separate bio-bubble has been created by the company in a hotel. Around 50 of its health care staff are attached with testing process while another 25 are engaged in lab and documentation work.

"The BCCI is however not paying for this bio-bubble and hotel expenses which will be borne by the company," he informed.

A total of 1988 COVID tests were carried out between August 20 28 across all those involved with the tournament, including players and support staff.

Chennai Super Kings were forced to extend their quarantine after 13 members of their contingent tested positive, including two players in India seamer Deepak Chahar and A team batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad.

All are currently undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine after which they will have to return two negative tests, following which they can return to training.

bcciCoronavirus testsiplipl 2020IPL in UAE

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more