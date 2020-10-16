IPL 2020: BCCI Tells Franchises to Inform Board About Injuries to Contracted Players - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises to report any injuries suffered by Indian players immediately.

A report in the Mumbai Mirror says that the franchises have been told to report any injuries suffered by Indian players to the Indian team head physio Nitin Patel.

The report further adds that an email was sent by IPL COO and acting CEO of the BCCI Hemang Amin to the franchises. The email did not mention any names but the belief is that things have reached this point due to the injury suffered to Ishant Sharma.

The Delhi Capitals did not report immediately update the board on the pace bowler's injury and at this point, the injury he suffered could well keep him out of the tour of Australia to be held later this year.

Having picked up 11 wickets from three matches at an average of 23.82 when India claimed a historic Test series win in Australia in 2018-19, Ishant was expected to be picked up for the Test leg of the upcoming tour as well.

However, his injury is estimated to put him out of action for close to a month. BCCI are expected to announce the squads once the itinerary is finalised by Cricket Australia.

The fast bowler has played 97 Test matches for India since making his debut in 2007 and has picked up 297 wickets. His last Test match was in New Zealand earlier this year when he took a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Ishant suffered a muscle tear during a team training session on October 7, according to a statement put out by his franchise Delhi Capitals (DC).

The 32-year old featured in just one IPL game this season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. However, he failed to get a wicket in the match.