IPL 2020 | BCCI to Share SOP With Franchises Following Governing Council Meet on August 1: Report

The Indian Premier League governing council is set to meet on Saturday (August 1) before they meet with primary stakeholders including franchises, broadcasters and sponsors over the following two days to finalise finer details of the tournament, according to Times of India.
Last week, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that IPL will be held in UAE between September 19 and November 8 but the franchises had been waiting for an official discussion with BCCI before proceeding with plans.
The board is expected to a hand over a comprehensive Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) during the weekend meetings.
The franchises had multiple questions ranging from details of the bio-secure bubbles to whether families can travel with the players. The newspaper reported that each team is likely to be put in separate bubbles, with no interaction with outsiders except through pre-appointments.
Franchises will also be asked to figure out their travel plans to and fro United Arab Emirates, as would have been the case had the tournament been held in India. Similarly, there would be no change in sharing BCCI's revenue pool and no compensation for loss of gate revenue, the newspaper added.
Meanwhile, IPL 2020 took another step forward with the ECB secretary general confirming receipt of a letter from the BCCI.
“We have received the letter [from the Board of Control for Cricket in India] and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal,” said Mubashshir Usmani, the ECB’s secretary general, said.
“There are many factors which influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world’s most exciting, popular and lucrative tournament,” he said.
“This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of UAE hosting the IPL.
“This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Tourism Bodies and the respective Government entities - such as the Police Forces and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention."
