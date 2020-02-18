IPL 2020 Begins March 29 but Saturday Double-headers Removed from Schedule

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians will host three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match of this year's edition on March 29, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday.
The IPL will run six days longer than last year, it added, with the extra days necessitated by the decision to do away with double-headers on Saturdays, limiting them to only Sundays.
While the BCCI revealed the league fixtures it did not disclose the venue of the May 24 final for the eight-team tournament, which begins 11 days after India's home ODI series against South Africa.
The Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals begin their campaign at Chennai on April 2 with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler expected to join the side after England wrap up a two-test series in Sri Lanka in late March.
Seven teams will stick to their traditional venues for the home games, whereas Rajasthan Royals will play their home games in Jaipur and Guwahati.
Despite the Lodha committee recommendation, of a minimum of 15-day break between the start of IPL and India's last international fixture, the tournament will start only 11 days after the team's final ODI against South Africa on March 18.
