- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuMatch Ended172/5(20.0) RR 8.6
KOL
CHE178/4(20.0) RR 8.6
Chennai beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
BLR
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Mumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Ben Stokes hails Kevin Pietersen for paving way for English players in Tournament
Stokes made his debut with the now dissolved Rising Pune Supergiant team in 2017, where he had a memorable season which included an unbeaten 103.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 30, 2020, 5:04 PM IST
Even though English cricketer Ben Stokes who joined the Rajasthan Royals camp midway in the Indian Premier League 2020, his presence has added some much-needed sheen to the team as well as the tournament.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Stokes made his debut with the now dissolved Rising Pune Supergiant team in 2017, where he had a memorable season which included an unbeaten 103. Now in his fourth IPL outing, he has been playing with Rajasthan Royals, a switch he made in 2018.
Ever since the England and Wales Cricket Board became lenient for their players to be part of the cash-rich league, the IPL has acted as a level-playing field for English cricketers. Ben Stokes hailed former compatriot Kevin Pietersen for opening doors for the lot.
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Preview - Punjab Look to Make it Six in a Row
Stokes in an interview to Gulf News said Kevin Pietersen’s perseverance with the England Board paved the way for England players like him, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer to play in the IPL and test their abilities against the best in the world. Lavishing praise on Pietersen, he said that it was a very sensitive topic at that time because of the then contract system in place and Pietersen was very vocal about it.
IPL 2020: Atmosphere Pretty Relaxed, Doesn't Feel Like We're Out Of IPL - Ruturaj Gaikwad
“If he hadn’t voiced his opinions, then we wouldn’t have seen so many English players here,” he said. “The tournament provides a great learning experience as you get to spend time with many greats and over the time, it makes the whole experience worthwhile, even if one is not playing,” he added.
Getting back to the current edition of the IPL, it may have needed a few matches for Stokes to get into form, but it seems he has found his mojo with an unbeaten century against Mumbai Indians in their previous match. His contribution with the bat helped the Royals to over the line and keep expectations alive.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4929 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 4828 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 4727 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 4626 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 4525 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
All Recent Matches