IPL 2020 | Bengal's Akashdeep, Sayan Ghosh Named Net Bowlers for RR, KXIP

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

Bengal pace duo of Akashdeep and Sayan Ghosh will travel with the Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab squads respectively as net bowlers for the IPL schedule.

PTI |August 12, 2020, 8:37 AM IST
Bengal pace duo of Akashdeep and Sayan Ghosh will travel with the Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab squads respectively as net bowlers for the IPL scheduled in the UAE from September 19-November 10.

"We are happy that the franchises have shown interest in the two young lads. The discussions were on during the last few days and they have confirmed this today.

"They would be joining as squad bowlers, wish both of them all the best for their success," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

CAB secretary Snehashis Ganguly added: "These players are very talented and has a lot of potential. This stay with the franchises for some 75 to 80 days will further help them hone their skills."

Both Akashdeep and Ghosh are excited about the prospects of joining the franchises and are scheduled to leave in the third week of August.

"I will get a chance to bowl to some of the best in the world. Besides with Steve Smith as skipper and Andrew McDonald as coach there will be a lot to learn," Akashdeep said.

Ghosh, who was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh last season but did not get a game, said he is looking forward to bowling to the likes of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.

"It's a great opportunity for me. And the experience I will gain will help Bengal in future. It is a welcome break from being lockdown in our houses. I can bowl and play cricket which is a great motivation," Ghosh said.

The convention all these years has been using local bowlers for nets apart from the junior fringe players but the strict biosecurity measures for the IPL amid the pandemic means that all franchises will have to arrange for quality bowlers during practice sessions.

