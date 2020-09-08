IPL 2020: Best I've Felt Since 2016 Season; Going Without Baggage into IPL, Says Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has been able to "disconnect" from the underwhelming seasons that he and Royal Challengers Bangalore have endured in the IPL and there is a welcome "sense of calm" as he prepares to lead the side this year, something he last felt in 2016. Despite the presence of champion players like Kohli and AB de Villiers, RCB, in the last three seasons, has failed to even qualify for the playoffs. The team last played the final in 2016, a season in which Kohli struck an unprecedented four hundreds.
