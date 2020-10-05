IPL 2020: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Ruled Out of Tournament With Hip Injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of IPL 2020 with a hip injury he sustained during the game against Chennai Super Kings, according to ANI.

Bhuvneshwar went off the field after bowling the first ball of his final over in the match against CSK on Friday, which SRH won. The development comes on the day Delhi Capitals' legspinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the tournament with a finger injury.

"Bhuvi will not be able to take part in this year's tournament as he has been ruled out with a hip injury. A big blow for sure as he is someone who leads the bowling unit and is also an integral part of the leadership group on the ground," ANI quoted a source as saying.

At the toss for SRH's game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, captain David Warner said Bhuvneshwar would be out for a couple of games. However, it has emerged that the India pacer will be out for the remainder of the tournament.

Bhuvneshwar was in decent rhythm this IPL, with figures of 0/25, 0/29, 2/25 and 1/20 in the matches he played.

SRH had already lost all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to an ankle injury after their first game. With Marsh ruled out, they called in Jason Holder as replacement to the squad. Holder is yet to play a game.

In Bhuvneshwar's absence, Siddarth Kaul played the game against Mumbai conceding 2 for 64 from his 4 overs. They also have Billy Stanlake, Basil Thampi and Khaleel Ahmed in the squad, apart from pacers T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.

The news might be a big blow for the Indian team too, for they have a tour of Australia coming up after the IPL.

