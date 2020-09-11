IPL 2020: 'Big Hitters Like Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya Will Struggle,' Says Ramiz Raja

Big hitting batsmen like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will struggle in Indian Premier League 2020 as pitches will be spin-friendly, said Ramiz Raja

Big hitting batsmen like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard will struggle in Indian Premier League 2020 as pitches will be spin-friendly, according to former Pakistan player Ramiz Raja. Raja said teams with good spin depth will do well in the tournament, while 'hitters' like Chris Lynn and the Pandya brothers would struggle.

Raja's comments come even as Pollard won the Man of the Tournament award in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League, where he led his team Trinbago Knight Riders to a record fourth title. Pollard was in superb form, smashing 207 runs at a strike rate in excess of 204 from 7 innings. The CPL was largely played on spin-friendly tracks.

"I think the teams who have a good spin department will do well, that is the first thing," Raja said on the YouTube show Cric Cast. “The big-hitters will struggle. Like Lynn, Pollard or Pandya brothers (all Mumbai Indians). Hardik Pandya probably although he plays spin well. But I feel that the team selection in this IPL will be slightly different. Fast bowling will be difficult, you will see a lot of variations."

Raja also analysed that the lack of crowd in the stadiums will be a big factor for some teams as the tournament will be incomplete without spectators.

"And behind closed doors, what will be the impact, because you will have to almost remain like a prisoner in a bio-secure environment and put up your best performance. So it becomes a difficult task. Because IPL without the buzz of the crowd is incomplete," Raja said.

"So big teams will be playing away from their homes where they had a lot of advantage, for e.g. Kolkata Knight Riders had an advantage of playing at the Eden Gardens where the crowd support helps them in crunch moments. Similarly, RCB plays in Bangalore, who get an advantage there. So, it will be interesting to see how they adjust themselves in neutral territory."

The IPL will begin on September 19 in UAE, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.