- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Big-hitting Ben Stokes Continues to Struggle for Form, Hasn't Hit a Six in Over 100 Deliveries
Big-hitting Ben Stokes's struggle to hit his first six in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) this season continued on Thursday as the England all-rounder failed to hit one against SunRisers Hyderabad.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 23, 2020, 8:59 AM IST
Big-hitting Ben Stokes's struggle to hit his first six in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) this season continued on Thursday as the England all-rounder failed to hit one against SunRisers Hyderabad. The England all-rounder, known for big hits, has now played 103 deliveries over five matches, scoring 110 runs at an average of 22 runs. Although he has hit 14 fours, he is yet to hit a six.
ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Indian Women's Contingent Reaches UAE For T20 Challenge
Stokes, who joined the IPL late as he was with his ailing father in New Zealand, tried a few big shots on Thursday and almost got out once. On another occasion, the ball fell short of the boundary and in no man's land.
The Man of the Final at last year's World Cup has a highest score of 41 in the IPL. He has bowled just six overs in the tournament so far, putting questions over his utility.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia 2020 Schedule: Tour Schedule Announced; SCG to Host First ODI on November 27
Before the tournament began, Stokes had 102 sixes in 123 T20 games. Last IPL season too, he managed to hit just four sixes in nine matches. The other big-hitter to disappoint in the league is Glenn Maxwell. The Kings XI Punjab batsman has faced 87 deliveries without hitting a six. He has scored 90 runs at 15 with just eight fours.
As far as RR's match against SRH is concerned, Manish Pandey smashed eight sixes in a blistering 83 after Jason Holder made an instant impact with the ball as the latter kept themselves in the race for IPL play-offs with an eight-wicket win. Pandey and Vijay Shankar (52) stitched an unbroken 140-run partnership after Holder led a disciplined bowling display to restrict Rajasthan Royals to 154 for six.
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4022 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
-
KOL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3921 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3618 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
All Recent Matches