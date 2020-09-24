IPL 2020: Bollywood Actress Claims to Have Seen Use of Cocaine in IPL After Party - Report

While the NCB seems to be cracking a whip on Bollywood stars, actress Sherlyn Chopra has come forward and made a shocking revelation. She told ABP News that she had seen cricketer's wives and actors using cocaine during an IPL after party in Kolkata. She further said that she is ready to help the NCB if summoned for questioning.

She said that she had gone to watch an IPL game in Kolkata and was invited for the after party. There she was shocked to see what was happening in the bathroom. “I once went to Kolkata to watch a KKR match, after the game I was invited to an after party, which was attended by all popular cricketers and their wives.

“I was enjoying a lot in the party, however I got tired after dancing and went to washroom and the scene I saw there was beyond shocking, all these star-wives were snorting cocaine in the ladies washroom area, they smiled at me and I smiled back.

“I thought I am at a wrong place and came outside, the party was going on in full swing and such drug parties goes on one after other. Had I gone to the gents washroom, I am sure the scene would have been the same,” she said.

Earlier, In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday said that it has summoned Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preeet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta for questioning in a drug-related case. An official said that the actors have been summoned after several alleged chats of them discussing drugs came to the fore during the investigation.