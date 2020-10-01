IPL 2020: Bookies Have Made Their Way to Dubai, but Have Not Made Any Headway - BCCI ACU Chief

BCCI Anti Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh has said bookies have made their way to Dubai for the Indian Premier League, but stressed they've not been able to make any headway into corruption activities in the tournament.

BCCI Anti Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh has said bookies have made their way to Dubai for the Indian Premier League, but stressed they've not been able to make any headway into corruption activities in the tournament.

"There are bookies who have made their way to Dubai, but they have not been able to make any headway. So far it is all smooth and things are working in order. We have been working closely with not just the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), but also the local police and they have been very helpful," Singh told ANI.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Working with the players directly due to bio-secure protocols is difficult, but Singh said the ACU is on the job working with all parties involved, including police in UAE and India.

"We have three separate teams that is working around the three venues and keeping a track of things. We are in touch with the local police and the ECB. They are helping us and have a better liasion with the local authorities and are helping us whenever needed," he said.

KM Asif Did Not Break Bio-Bubble Protocol, Stresses CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

"In fact, we are also getting reports of police back in India tracking down betting activities which happens every time."

Singh stressed that the country needs a law criminalising match fixing to put an end to corruption activities in the sport.

"We need a law that makes match-fixing a criminal offence as that will help put a stop to this. Action is taken as per the existing rules, but we need a law," he said.

Singh pointed out that his team will be strongly focusing on players' social media interactions to see if there are any potential approaches from bookies there.

"See, while the number of venues are less, the hurdles of physical movement due to the coronavirus pandemic also means that approaches if any will be made through social media. So, we are going to be closely monitoring the same and ensuring that there is nothing that escapes the team's eyes," he said.