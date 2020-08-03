IPL 2020: Boycott IPL Trends After BCCI Chooses to Retain Chinese Sponsors

The IPL governing council on Sunday decided to continue with China-based mobile phone company Vivo as their title sponsors, despite recent tensions between India and China.
After the violent June 15 clash in eastern Ladakh, the central government had banned 59 apps from China including Tik ToK. Soon after the June 15 incident, the BCCI had stated that there would be a review of the IPL sponsors.
"Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL's various sponsorship deals," the official handle of IPL had said.
However, the BCCI's decision to stick with Vivo as title sponsors irked many fans as #BoycottIPL began trending on Twitter on Monday morning. Check out some of the best reactions below.
#BoycottIPL trendingIrony many people will tweet from Vivo/Oppo/MI all Chinese phones pic.twitter.com/natDi2iNYH— Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul99) August 3, 2020
#BoycottIPL is tending *le RCB team and Fans : pic.twitter.com/b8HHBoetlL — Prithvi Raj Chauhan (@itsRajputLK) August 3, 2020
Meanwhile how many using #BoycottIPL tag from Chinese phones pic.twitter.com/ZnIgnqZRPs— Sauraver AKᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@Sauraver1) August 3, 2020
when trending #BoycottIPL meanwhile #IPLinUAE fans pic.twitter.com/cgDp5wNZSR — Sudhanshu Kumar (@sudhanshu588) August 3, 2020
While cricket fans in India are happy knowing #IPL2020 schedule.Le Chinese companies to Indians be like :#BoycottIPL pic.twitter.com/e5I6mtsB2r— Parth Ambhorkar (@ambhorkarparth) August 2, 2020
When you are waiting for IPL from 5 months and now you see #BoycottIPL is trending on Twitter Cricket lover you* pic.twitter.com/5cCqwLS1Wm — DIVYA (@sharmajikildki) August 3, 2020
People tweeting #BoycottIPL from their oppo\Vivo phones be like:-#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/it9H6XS3aq— Rohit Pathak (@Being_Rohitp) August 2, 2020
Twenty Indian Army men, including officers, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.
But despite the board acknowleding the need to review the deal, there was never any indication that they will pull out of the deal especially if the financial terms did not favour the board.
"We said we will review sponsorship. Review means that we need to check all the modalities of the contract. If the 'Exit Clause' favours VIVO more, why should we terminate a Rs 440 crore per year contract. We will only terminate if 'Exit Clause' favours us," a Board official had told PTI.
A sudden termination of the contract would not only see the board lose out on a substantial amount of money in sponsorship but they would also have had to possibly pay a compensation to Vivo.
There was also some doubt as to whether BCCI would get another sponsor to match that amount of money at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has damaged the economy.
The IPL governing council on Sunday decided to continue with China-based mobile phone company Vivo as their title sponsors, despite recent tensions between India and China.
