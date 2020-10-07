IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Explains Why KKR Should Not Replace Dinesh Karthik as Skipper

Brad Hogg firmly believes that Dinesh Karthik should continue to lead KKR and he should rely on Eoin Morgan’s experience to lead the team.

Although being a captain is not an easy task where they are placed on a high pedestal if they win, the skipper is first on the line to take the blame for the team’s debacles. One such case is with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik. Karthik has been facing significant criticism over his captaincy. Adding to his woes, his poor form in the tournament so far is not helping the cause either, as the Kolkata franchise skipper has been facing the ire of fans and experts alike about his captaincy.

In their last match, KKR lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 18-runs, the loss amplified the cause of Karthik to be replaced with Englishman Eoin Morgan as the team’s captain. While Karthik’s decision-making skills are under scrutiny, former England cricketer Brad Hogg, who also played for KKR, believes that it would not be the right move.

The former cricketer firmly believes that Karthik should continue to lead KKR and he should rely on Morgan’s experience to lead the team. Replying to a fans’ questions on a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Hogg said he'd love to see Eoin Morgan being appointed as KKR captain, but according to him, Dinesh Karthik is doing a ‘fine job’ too. Adding stress to the make use of competent players in the team, he added that Karthik should make use of their skills and experience.

“You gotta realise in their team they can only play four overseas players,” Hogg said. He further went on to explain, having Morgan as captain would mean that KKR would continue to play him as one of the four international player options. At a later stage of the tournament, even if Morgan too suffers the misfortune of bad form, they will have to bring in another international player, which would make dropping Morgan difficult.

“So, I’d stick with Dinesh Karthik, but utilise Morgan’s experience,” Hogg said.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will face Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.