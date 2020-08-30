Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Points Out Mumbai Indians' Flaw, Banks on Indian Youngster to Deliver

Four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians will once again be in contention to win the IPL, when the tournament starts on September 19. Last year, they beat Chennai Super Kings to lift the trophy in a nail-biting encounter. But former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has identified a flaw that could keep Mumbai away from the title this year.

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2020, 10:13 AM IST
Suryakumar Yadav. (Twitter)

Four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians will once again be in contention to win the IPL, when the tournament starts on September 19. Last year, they beat Chennai Super Kings to lift the trophy in a nail-biting encounter. But former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has identified a flaw that could keep Mumbai away from the title this year.

ALSO READ - VIDEO: Watch Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Celebrate Pregnancy News With RCB Team in Dubai

“Mumbai Indians are going to finish on top of the regular season. Will they take out the final, let’s wait and see. The edge for the Mumbai Indians is their quality top four,” Hogg said in the latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

“They have an abundance of all-rounders, good spinners but they have got the best pace battery in the IPL this year. The flaw for them is the selection table, what balance are they going to utilize with their overseas players to make up a prominent XI? That will be their big issue,” Hogg further added.

Talking about the standout player, Hogg picked up Suryakumar Yadav. “The standout for the Mumbai Indians is going to be Suryakumar Yadav. I am just thinking this quality batsman is going to come along this year.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: BCCI Confirms 13 COVID Positive Cases, Doesn't Name Players or Team

“He showed progress over the last couple of years. He was really enjoying with the Mumbai Indians and he is liking his position in that middle-order. Watch out, I think he will be in the top 5 run-scorers of this particular tournament,” he added.

The IPL 2020 will start from September 19th in the UAE, and the final will be played on November 8.

Brad Hoggiplipl 2020Suryakumar Yadav

