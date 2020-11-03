IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Praises Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Eoin Morgan, Names Him ‘Pick Of The Tournament’

The mid-season change in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leadership has not only turned out to be a wise move but also got praise from former Australian spinner Brad Hogg, who hailed KKR skipper Eoin Morgan for carrying the middle order.

Kolkata Knight Riders saw a change in their leadership after the first half of the tournament as English cricketer Eoin Morgan took over the baton from Dinesh Karthik, who decided to step down.

The former Australian player Hogg took to the microblogging site after KKR posted a thumping victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. He praised compatriot Pat Cummins and Indian opener Shubham Gill. But he specifically pointed out skipper Morgan as the “pick of the tournament” for carrying KKR’s middle order after opening starts from Gill throughout the tournament.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Hogg tweeted, “#KKR have a nervous two days, yes @patcummins30 has been brilliant, but the pick of the tournament was @Eoin16 who has carried their middle-order all tournament, complementing the excellent starts from @RealShubmanGill #IPL2020 #KKRvRR.”

#KKR have a nervous two days, yes @patcummins30 has been brilliant, but the pick of the tournament was @Eoin16 who has carried there middle order all tournament, complementing the excellent starts from @RealShubmanGill #IPL2020 #KKRvRR — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) November 2, 2020

Morgan has been in brilliant form this season for KKR, as he didn’t let captaincy affect his batting. The World Cup winning England captain has scored 418 runs with an average of 41 so far in this tournament. KKR still has a chance in the tournament after they trounced RR in the 54th match of the IPL. The skipper’s 68 run knock and Cummins’ four wicket haul helped them to secure a resounding win over RR by 60-runs.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Key Battles

The win against RR elevated KKR to the fourth spot from eight position on the points table and is tied at 14 points with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, their fate to progress to the playoffs stage is hanging by a thread, as they would qualify to the playoffs if Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight in Sharjah.