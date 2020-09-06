IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Thinks There's One 'Flaw' in the KKR Team, Find Out What It Is

Former Kolkata Knight Riders left-arm spinner Brad Hogg has identified the one major flaw in their team this season: the relationship between Andre Russell and captain Dinesh Karthik. The star all-rounder had made public his displeasure at being sent in to bat too low in the previous season, triggering talks of a rift. In a recent interview to The RK Show, the captain had opened up on the incident saying he took the criticism constructively. Karthik was even seen in a video for KKR interviewing Russell and Sunil Narine in good spirits.
Hogg said the relationship has to be fixed in doors, and put the onus on head coach Brendon McCullum.
"What is the one flaw in this team? There is only one - the relationship between Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik. We can’t have Andre Russell come out in the media after the game and say we didn’t make the right decisions. That’s got to be done behind closed doors," he said in his YouTube channel.
"Brendon McCullum has to make sure he rectifies that relationship, gets on top of it early, because, if there is a little bit of disharmony in this line-up, it can have a ripple effect in a bio-secure environment, and things can get out of hand very quickly."
Hogg said KKR have a strong sied this season with specialists for each position.
"What is the edge for Kolkata Knight Riders? They have got specialists players in each role. They have got good fast bowlers, quality spinners and a variety of batsmen who can do different roles. They have also got Sunil Narine in there. Yes, we know he can bowl a little bit of off-spin, but it’s his batting, versitality, that adds potency in this line-up.
"Because, he can open the batting, bat in the middle overs, also play some big shots at the end to finish off the innings. Also, they have got Andre Russell, who can bowl a little bit of medium pace. But that batting at the end is pure firepower. There is no boundary too big for him."
Hogg picked England's Tom Banton to be KKR's top batsman this season and predicted KKR to finish third in the tournament.
"The standout player of the team is going to be Tom Banton from England. He is going to lead the way, he is going to be the leading run-scorer for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He is going to be the top three best batsmen in the IPL this year.
"I think, Kolkata Knight Riders will finish third. They may take out the IPL title during the final series."
