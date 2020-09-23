IPL 2020: Brad Hogg Won't be Surprised if CSK's Ambati Rayudu Makes it Back to Indian Team

The former Australian Leg-spinner Brad Hogg feels that Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu will make his way into the Indian National Team looking at the way he has performed in the IPL 2020.

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg believes that Ambati Rayudu will soon be back in contention for a spot in India squad. His thoughts follow Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) maiden match in IPL 2020 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). In the match, despite openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay being easily dismissed, Rayudu scored 71 runs from just 48 balls to help his side to a win.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said, "CSK have got plenty of depth. Ambati Rayudu stood up and I think he can do a job again at No.4. I won’t be surprised if he is playing for India sooner rather than later."

He thinks Rayudu will have another big series and he looks like he is on the top. The former cricketer said Rayudu will make another 50 and may even become the Man of the Match.

Unfortunately, Rayudu sustained an injury because of which he was ruled out from their 2nd game of the season against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday. The cricketer was replaced by Ruturaj Gaekwad.

Not only Hogg, Shane Watson too said that it was "incredible" the way Rayudu countered Jasprit Bumrah in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking in a chat during his T20 Superstars podcast, Watson said that Rayudu batted absolutely beautifully, adding that he is an incredibly talented batsman. He said he thought it was unfortunate for India to not pick him in the 2019 World Cup squad.

Watson also added that the way Rayudu took down Jasprit Bumrah was incredible and that he has got scoring options all around the ground.

According to Watson, Rayudu has a bit of a point to prove against his old team Mumbai Indians as well. In 2018, Rayudu scored 602 runs for CSK, following which he earned a place in the Indian ODI squad. However, the player was dropped from the World Cup side after which he announced his retirement from professional cricket. He reversed the decision a few months later.