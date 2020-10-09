- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
HYD
PUN132/10(20.0) RR 10.05
Hyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedMatch Ended167/10(20.0) RR 8.35
KOL
CHE157/5(20.0) RR 8.35
Kolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Brian Lara Praises Rishabh Pant for Improving All-round Batting Game
Brian Lara praised Delhi Capitals and India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, comaparing how he used to bat and how he has improved his batting style during the IPL 2020.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 9, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
West Indies batting legend Brian Lara praised Delhi Capitals and India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, comaparing how he used to bat and how he has improved his batting style during the IPL 2020. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)
"I think he is a major asset for the Delhi Capitals, but today he has also vastly improved his game. I am talking about his batting and the improvements he made in that department," Lara said on Star Sports.
"On what is immediately noticeable is his propensity to try and get everything to the leg-side. Also, look at his run scoring chart and that’s quite a proof of that fascination he has with the on-side.
Also Read: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For
"I think he has come to the realisation that this is not working and he went away and worked on improving his off-side play."
Lara further added that the improvements Pant made to his game made him a more balanced player and that he will go a long way in the game.
"Now look at the changes he made. Now, he has the ability to score runs in all parts of the ground. His scoring charts are looking impressive, and yes, more worry for the bowlers.
Also Read: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals – Key Battles Ahead of Match 23
"He is now very well balanced and he is looking to score in key areas that he is not accustomed to scoring – over extra cover, over point, in front of point and his balance and his weight is staying there, he is not falling over to the off-side to create shots on the leg side.
"That is a vast improvement that he has made, which obviously going to help his all-round batting. I believe, this young lad has a long-long way to go."
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2208 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2107 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1804 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets
All Recent Matches