IPL 2020: Brian Lara Praises Rishabh Pant for Improving All-round Batting Game

Brian Lara praised Delhi Capitals and India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, comaparing how he used to bat and how he has improved his batting style during the IPL 2020.

"I think he is a major asset for the Delhi Capitals, but today he has also vastly improved his game. I am talking about his batting and the improvements he made in that department," Lara said on Star Sports.

"On what is immediately noticeable is his propensity to try and get everything to the leg-side. Also, look at his run scoring chart and that’s quite a proof of that fascination he has with the on-side.

"I think he has come to the realisation that this is not working and he went away and worked on improving his off-side play."

Lara further added that the improvements Pant made to his game made him a more balanced player and that he will go a long way in the game.

"Now look at the changes he made. Now, he has the ability to score runs in all parts of the ground. His scoring charts are looking impressive, and yes, more worry for the bowlers.

"He is now very well balanced and he is looking to score in key areas that he is not accustomed to scoring – over extra cover, over point, in front of point and his balance and his weight is staying there, he is not falling over to the off-side to create shots on the leg side.

"That is a vast improvement that he has made, which obviously going to help his all-round batting. I believe, this young lad has a long-long way to go."