IPL 2020: Burj Khalifa Lights up in Kolkata Knight Riders Colours
The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the side's opening game in IPL 2020.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 23, 2020, 2:38 PM IST
The world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa on September 22 was lit up with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) logo and official hashtag.
The video of every KKR fan’s dream-like sight has been shared by the team’s official social media handle. Captioning the stunning video, the KKR wrote, “Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain-raiser! We won't stop, on our way to the top. Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours. What a welcome to the UAE tonight”
شكران 🙌🏽
Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain raiser! We won't stop, on our way to the 🔝
Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours.
What a welcome to the UAE tonight! 💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL #BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/LgUe9hNdW1
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 22, 2020
As expected, KKR fans have been overjoyed with this gesture by Burj Khalifa. Take a look at some of the reactions of Kolkata Knight Riders fans:
Amazing 😍😍🔥🔥💜💜#KKRHaiTaiyaar
— 💜 (@magicaldiariess) September 22, 2020
Ami KKR ❤
KKR hai taiyaar 💪
Gud luck 🙌 pic.twitter.com/mJBQtr1LMd
— Iqra Parveen (@IqraParveen9) September 23, 2020
Its good to see this @BurjKhalifa in Dubai. All The Best KKR 💜 who start their #Dream11IPL Campaign Tomorrow Vs Mumbai Indians#KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvsMI #KorboLorboJeetbo #TuFanNahiToofanHai
— Divyansh Kathotia (@imdiv_k) September 22, 2020
So proud and so full of happiness to see #KKR and @iamsrk to be honoured this way before the eyes of the world!! #IPL2020 #BurjKhalifa ...What A Start !!!💜
— Dutch☬Girl (@dutchblend__) September 22, 2020
Best welcome Ever ☺️#KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/T2Z4xaL9Dp
— Samreen 💜 (@Samreen04393339) September 22, 2020
KKR will open their IPL 2020 campaign against the defending champions the Mumbai Indians (MI), today (September 23). Both the teams have faced each other for 25 times till now. Out of all the matches, KKR has only registered their win in six matches. The last time, when the two teams faced each other in Abu Dhabi in 2014, Kolkata Knight Riders registered a 41-run win.
Also Read: KKR VS MI Match prediction
The outing will be played in Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The match will commence from 7:30 PM. Mumbai Indians, in their previous match, were defeated by Chennai Super Kings.
Take a look at the probable 11 of Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders:
Mumbai Indians probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata Knight Riders probable XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav
