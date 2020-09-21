IPL 2020: 'Can't Happen Every Year' - Preity Zinta Calls for Better Use of Technology After One-Short Fiasco

Kings XI Punjab's co-owner Preity Zinta lashed out at the one-short call that denied her team a victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 match in Dubai on Sunday, calling for better use of technology.

Kings XI Punjab's co-owner Preity Zinta lashed out at the one-short call that denied her team a victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 match in Dubai on Sunday, calling for better use of technology. On-field umpire Nitin Menon had called a one-short when Chris Jordan and Mayank Agarwal ran two in the penultimate over of a tense chase, before replays emerged that Jordan had in fact made it to the crease.

The game eventually went into a Super Over where Delhi Capitals won.

Zinta took to Twitter asking the BCCI to introduce new rules to ensure such incidents don't happen every year.

"I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year," she wrote.

She then went on to stress that she's moving on from the past and remaining positive.

"I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss & in the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always."

Earlier, Virender Sehwag too had criticised the decision saying the umpire should have been the Man of the Match.

KXIP play RCB in their next match on September 24.