IPL 2020: Can't Push Players Like Rishabh Pant, He'll Perform in Situations, Says Ricky Ponting

One of white-ball cricket’s most decorated players and current Head Coach of Delhi Capitals (DC), Ricky Ponting opened up about Delhi’s team combination, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane’s role in the team and current conversation surrounding the Mankad rule.

When asked about the shape and nature of the team, Ponting said on Amstrad Face 2 Face Cricket Series, “We have a very good squad in place and the last season was probably a breakout season for the team with the rebranding and the change of name. The cricket that we played last year was outstanding. The batting side of things especially when it comes to Indian players is much sorted.

We have added some players like Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey as overseas batsmen.”

He also said, “Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje are to be honest our weapons and Nortje has been incredibly impressive since he has been here and we have added R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane two very experienced Indian players. I am really happy with the squad.”

“Every team though will be telling themselves that they have a great squad but only the one who manages themselves well in crucial situations is going to win the IPL.”

On being asked about the role that he wants Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane are to play? Ponting explained, “Rishabh Pant knows about his responsibilities but at the same time, he isn't a person you would want to push too hard. I am very hard on him when it comes to the way he goes about his batting and preparations. He is the sort of guy you can't train much he will perform when the situation comes around.”

On Rahane, he said, “Ajinkya isn't an automatic selection but his preparation has been great. I have worked closely with him to improve his T20 batting but I have already had the conversation with him regarding this and as far as the first match goes he is certainly in the mix of things.”

He also said that DC is going to have a fluid batting order throughout the season.

While speaking about the fast bowling department and options in the death overs he said, “Anrich Nortje has been one of the most impressive fast bowlers since he has arrived and he can ball a variety of deliveries and with Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Mohit Sharma and there haven’t been many through the history then closing out death overs than Mohit Sharma, you can also add Kemo Paul to the mix who did a great job for us last year. Marcus Stoinis has been used by Australia to bowl in the death overs and Ashwin we are pretty much covered. We cannot play all of them in one game so the makeup becomes very important so that we have enough options during the power play, middle and death overs.”

Ponting also touched on the much talked about Mankad rule and said, “I am not going to ball Ashwin in the last over of the game. We have spoken about it and I have told him my expectation that I wouldn’t want him to Mankad.”

He closed the discussion with his further viewpoint on the rule saying, “Although the Mankad is a very simple playing law in the game. It is one law I am not happy with and I am a part of the rules and law committee with the MCC. What we have to do is to stop batsmen from cheating which they tend to do in the death overs of the game. Umpires need to be a little cautious as well and need to get a signal in the ear from the third umpire to let the batsman know not to be cheating.”