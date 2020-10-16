IPL 2020: 'Can't Take CSK Lightly, They've Been Proven Performers,' Says DC Coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals are on top of the IPL 2020 table with 12 points after eight matches, while their opponents on Saturday Chennai Super Kings are struggling with only three wins from the same number of games.

Delhi Capitals are on top of the IPL 2020 table with 12 points after eight matches, while their opponents on Saturday Chennai Super Kings are struggling with only three wins from the same number of games. DC coach Ricky Ponting, though, stressed his side won't take CSK for granted when they meet in Sharjah.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"We’ve played every team once and Rajasthan twice now, and Chennai also the second time now. Look, you can’t take anyone for granted in this tournament. They’ve been proven performers - they’ve probably been the best team in the IPL since day 1, so when you’ve got guys like Watson, Dhoni, Jadeja and Faf in the side, you can’t take them lightly," he said ahead of the game.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

"I told the boys I just want to keep them switched on for another week – we have got to keep pushing hard for these next couple of games – We’ve got CSK and then KXIP. I don’t want us to get complacent and take things for granted at this stage of the tournament because things are going well. I think when things are going well, it’s time to push that little bit harder, so that’s what we will be doing for the next week but right now all of us are looking forward to every challenge that comes our way, and we feel that if we play our best cricket, then we’re going to be hard to beat every game."

Ponting said he was happy with the position in the table but stressed he wanted the team to play their best cricket in the second half, not first.

Five Times MS Dhoni Argued With On-field Umpires

"One thing I’ve been telling the boys is – if you can just keep yourselves in the game, and keep fighting then we might be able to pull some wins out of games which we probably shouldn’t win – against RR was one such game. I just love seeing the boys fight like that for every win because as we know, in the IPL, (it) is not easy to win games, so to pinch a game like that was a great result for the boys," he said.

"Yes, things are looking good at this stage of the season, but I’m never the one to try and look too far ahead because I know how quickly the IPL can turn around. We’ve seen teams in the past have six wins from their first six games, and then not go on to make the playoffs. So we’ll keep a lid on things, and I still think we’re six wins from eight games, but probably haven’t played our best cricket yet either.

"One thing I’ve been telling the boys right from the start of this tournament is that I want us playing our best cricket in the back half of the tournament, not necessarily in the front-half of the tournament. So we’ll keep working towards that and towards the perfect game, but right now there’s a really good feel around the group and when you have that along with a good (team) environment, you tend to win a lot of games. So we’ll keep focusing on that and making sure that our planning and preparation is good, and that the results come our way."

Ponting spoke about the changign nature of the pitches, saying batting will get increasingly difficult as the tournament progresses.

"The pitches have noticeably started to slow down a little bit – I think even the RR game with them not managing to chase 160 on these grounds (proved that). I think what we all felt when we came here was that maybe for the first half of the tournament, chasing might’ve been easier because of the bit of dew and also because of the little bit of more grass on the wickets – because we thought they’re going to preserve the wickets a little bit for the back half of the tournament, but chasing has been hard right from the start.

"I think all the games we’ve won, we’ve actually won batting first. So I think that will continually get a bit tougher to bat on."