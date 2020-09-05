IPL 2020: Chairman Brijesh Patel Says Schedule Will be Released on September 6

The wait for the schedule of IPL 2020 continues for fans and the teams, but there is a date as to when it will be finalised. IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel has said that the fixtures will be released on September 6.
“The schedule will be released tomorrow," ANI reported Patel as saying.
The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that the much-awaited fixtures should be available by Friday, but it was not to be, to the disappointment of fans and teams.
The cash-rich T20 cricket league will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Meanwhile, all the teams have started training with three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being the latest to hit the nets. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led outfit was hit by coronavirus with several members, including two players testing positive.
Meanwhile, the BCCI has also finalised on the commentators for the tournament and Sanjay Manjrekar is not among the list.
The seven commentators are: Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle and Anjum Chopra.
Dasgupta and Kartik will be stationed at Abu Dhabi, while the rest will be commentating from Sharjah and Dubai.
The commentators will be further divided into three panels and will be placed in two bubbles at Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.
Kartik and Dasgupta were scheduled to fly out today for Abu Dhabi, but the local authorities relaxed the quarantine period from 14 to 7 days. As a result, the two will now leave on September 10 with the rest of their colleagues.
