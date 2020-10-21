IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming Concedes That Their Season Might Be Over

For the first time in 13 years, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on the verge of not making it through the playoffs

For the first time in 13 years, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on the verge of not making it through the playoffs. Three-time IPL champions are in troubled waters for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

CSK and their worries have been substantiated by none other than their coach Stephen Fleming, who conceded that their time is up in the IPL 2020.

Speaking at the post-match interview after their loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Fleming said, looking at the points table stats his team may have ‘run out of juice’. Pointing at their previous performance in three years, he said, the team won in the first year, lost the second one and winning the third again with an ageing squad will be difficult. The loss against RR at Dubai posed the team with a new set of challenges and requirements, he added.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After KXIP vs DC Match

Even though they had a couple of close games, they were thoroughly outplayed by RR in the match. Losing a critical game at such juncture has dented the team’s morale which is ‘pretty down’ in the dressing room, Fleming said. He thinks even if there’s an outside chance for them to possibly get through the playoffs, but they also must rely on other results and adjusting the team’s form in such conditions is very hard to achieve and stay positive, he further said.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Scripts History, Becomes First Batsman to Score Back-To-Back Hundreds in in Indian Premier League

Coach Fleming and skipper MS Dhoni are working together to bring in a few changes in their upcoming matches by trying out the younger lot, even though few of them are yet to flourish.

CSK in their previous match against RR lost by seven wickets and were pushed to the bottom of the points table. CSK will clash against Mumbai Indians on Friday, October 23 in Sharjah.