- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
DEL
PUN167/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Punjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonMatch Ended125/5(20.0) RR 6.25
CHE
RAJ126/3(20.0) RR 6.25
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming Concedes That Their Season Might Be Over
For the first time in 13 years, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on the verge of not making it through the playoffs
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 21, 2020, 2:03 PM IST
For the first time in 13 years, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are on the verge of not making it through the playoffs. Three-time IPL champions are in troubled waters for the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
CSK and their worries have been substantiated by none other than their coach Stephen Fleming, who conceded that their time is up in the IPL 2020.
Speaking at the post-match interview after their loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR), Fleming said, looking at the points table stats his team may have ‘run out of juice’. Pointing at their previous performance in three years, he said, the team won in the first year, lost the second one and winning the third again with an ageing squad will be difficult. The loss against RR at Dubai posed the team with a new set of challenges and requirements, he added.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL 13 Team Standings After KXIP vs DC Match
Even though they had a couple of close games, they were thoroughly outplayed by RR in the match. Losing a critical game at such juncture has dented the team’s morale which is ‘pretty down’ in the dressing room, Fleming said. He thinks even if there’s an outside chance for them to possibly get through the playoffs, but they also must rely on other results and adjusting the team’s form in such conditions is very hard to achieve and stay positive, he further said.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Scripts History, Becomes First Batsman to Score Back-To-Back Hundreds in in Indian Premier League
Coach Fleming and skipper MS Dhoni are working together to bring in a few changes in their upcoming matches by trying out the younger lot, even though few of them are yet to flourish.
CSK in their previous match against RR lost by seven wickets and were pushed to the bottom of the points table. CSK will clash against Mumbai Indians on Friday, October 23 in Sharjah.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3618 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KOL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 3518 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 3417 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Chennai by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches