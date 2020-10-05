IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings completes 6M followers on Twitter

Indian Premier League team Chennai Super King, which is being led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has completed six million followers on Twitter. Expressing the joy, the team shared a snap of captain cool in which he is seen showing six with his fingers.

Nandri filled Thala Dharisanam as our Twitter fam becomes 6 Million Strong! #SixerOnTwitter #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/GJc6vBYf39 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 5, 2020

In another post, the team has shared a clip in which the players have thanked the fans for the ‘six million love’. The video on Twitter alone has crossed seven lakh views. The post has been captioned as, “Chennai Super #SixerOnTwitter! A big thanks to all the super fans for each and every bouquet and brickbat throughout the last decade. All the #yellove to you. #WhistlePodu"

Chennai Super #SixerOnTwitter! A big thanks to all the super fans for each and every bouquet and brickbat throughout the last decade. All the #yellove to you. #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/9KgCtf3G9I — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 5, 2020

As expected, the fans too have expressed their excitement and joy in the comments section. A person wrote, “Congratulations my dear CSK team for completion of 6 million fan base. What a comeback #csk. Also congratulations to @msdhoni sir for successful completion of 100 catches in @IPL as a WC. We lost 3 matches but the champions are always champions #CSK. Keep it up #CSK"

Congratulations my dear CSK team for completion of 6 million fan base. What a comeback #csk . Also congratulations to @msdhoni sir for successfuly completion of 100 catches in @IPL as a WC . We lost 3 matches but the champions are always champions #CSK . Keep it up #CSK — Nikhil Siddheshwar Pujari (@nspujari21003) October 5, 2020

Take a look at some of the reactions:

As far as performance of the Chennai Super Kings is concerned, the team stands at number 6 and has managed to score four points off five matches. Till now, the team have won two matches including their latest outing against Kings XI Punjab. The team on October 4 registered a massive victory by 10 wickets.

For the unversed, a total of eight teams are a part of the league, including Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Currently, the team at the top of the table is Mumbai Indians while the team at the last spot is Kings XI Punjab.