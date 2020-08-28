IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Extend Quarantine, Will Begin Training on September 1

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have extended their quarantine period after the squad arrived in Dubai on August 21.
CSK were expected to begin training on Friday (August 28) but will now be the last team to get on to the training ground before the start of the tournament.
The team has not officially given any reason as to why they extended their quarantine beyond the mandatory six-day period but news reports are now suggesting that multiple CSK staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
Various media reports claimed that the entire team has now been quarantined and will undergo another round of tests on Friday. Among those who tested positive are an Indian international fast bowler, a member of the social media team and two net bowlers.
It is further being speculated that the team members could have contracted the virus during the training camp in Chennai before their departure to the UAE.
The six-day long conditioning camp was held for the Indian players. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that he was skeptical of holding the camp but was convinced to do so by MS Dhoni.
"When we announced that the tournament is going to happen, I had reservations about conducting the camp here because of the bio-bubble which we will have to observe," Viswanathan said in a video published by Super Kings on YouTube on August 26.
"In fact, I even sent a message to him whether it will be worthwhile having a camp of five days before we leave for Dubai. But captain (Dhoni) was crystal clear in his thoughts."
"He said: 'No, Sir, we have not played for nearly 4-5 months. All of us need to get together. We should be in Chennai, in a bio-bubble, so that we get used to that when we land in Dubai. And also will help the boys getting in shape.'
"This camp, though we had some reservations, has really helped. And I am very happy we were able to host the camp."
The IPL 2020 is set to begin on September 19, 2020. Interestingly the schedule for the tournament has yet to be announced.
