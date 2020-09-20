IPL 2020: Sam Curran likely to Feature Even If Dwayne Bravo Comes Back, says Coach Stephen Fleming

With Sam Curran impressing in the very first game against Mumbai Indians, CSK have now hinted at playing him more often.

Chennai Super Kings’ head coach Stephen Fleming has said that Sam Curran might be a regular in the outfit for the upcoming games even as Dwayne Bravo looks set for a possible comeback.

The English all-rounder was fielded ahead of Bravo as the Windies cricketer is currently injured in the inaugural game against Mumbai Indians.

Curran made the most of the opportunity picking up the crucial wicket of Quinton de Kock and also scored a valuable 18 off just six balls.

"We haven't looked that far ahead, Bravo arrived here injured, so he is probably out the first couple of games. But Sam Curran's performance is extremely positive and that is why we bought him in the auction," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

"His attitude is infectious and his performance today was outstanding. If Dwayne was fit, there would have been a toss up whether he played at all, so Curran has taken his opportunity but we may also have a look at playing both Curran and Bravo across different conditions in the UAE. We have to use our full squad if we want to be competitive," Fleming added.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the IPL opener.

A 115-run stand for the third wicket between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis saw Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener at the Shiekh Abu Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Chasing 163 to win, CSK got off to a poor start as they lost both openers Shane Watson (4) and Murali Vijay (1) in the first two overs itself, Trent Boult accounting for the former while James Pattinson got rid of the latter.

However, Rayudu and Du Plessis' stand ensured CSK could finish the chase with minimal fuss even though a lower-order collapse could have spelled disaster for CSK.

Ravindra Jadeja (10) was dismissed by Krunal Pandya in the 18th over but a cameo from Sam Curran (18 off 6 balls) that featured a four and two sixes steadied the ship.

In the end, Du Plessis finished the chase in the first two balls of the final over by smacking Boult for consecutive boundaries, giving CSK their first win over MI in five matches.