IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings in this IPL Season – Stats that Matter

One of the most successful franchises of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings undoubtedly had the most forgettable season in their history.

The Chennai Super Kings journey came to a close with a noble win at Abu Dhabi against Kings XI Punjab. However, the third in a row win didn't ruffle any feathers as far as their position was concerned as the tournament for MS Dhoni and team was already over. With eight losses and six wins, the three-time IPL winners ended seventh place on the standings table. Chennai did not reach the playoffs for the first time since they featured in the IPL and made an early exit.

We take a look at their season through the revision of numbers:

Highest Wicket taker – Sam Curran was the only consistent performer in the side this season. He scalped 13 wickets in the 14 matches he played.

Bowler with the best economy rate – Josh Hazlewood was picked as a replacement for Dwayne Bravo after his injury. The Australian paceman made his IPL debut and appeared in three matches and was the most thrifter bowler with an economy rate of 6.40.

Most Expensive bowler – Lungi Ngidi was given his four overs in the four games he played. He picked 9 wickets but his economy rate reached 10.43.

Batsman with the best strike rate – Ravindra Jadeja exceptionally outshined in the lower order for his side, and he ended up with a strike rate of 171.85.

Batsman with most number of 4s – Faf du Plessis carried the majority of hopes of his side on his shoulders. The South African opener knocked 42 boundaries in the 13 matches he played.

Batsman with most number of 6s – Faf du Plessis was explosive for the side, he slammed 16 sixes in 13 matches for the side.

Batsman with most number of 50s – Consistency was one of the key elements for Faf du Plessis this season. The highest run getter for his side cracked up 4 fifties.

Batsman with most number of 100s – There were no centuries by the Chennai Super Kings this season.

Highest Team total – Chennai Super Kings generated a 179 against Delhi Capitals and this was the highest team total.

Lowest team total – They were restricted to 114 for the loss of nine wickets which turned out to be their lowest tally this season.