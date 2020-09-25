IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Pay Tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam, Dean Jones

Chennai Super Kings paid a tribute to legendary singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and former Australia cricketer Dean Jones as they were seen sporting black armbands while playing against Delhi Capitals.While Balasubrahmanyam died today due to complications from Covid-19, Jones succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

While a number of sporting icons paid tributes to the legendary singer. The six-time National winning award musician was revered across millions in the country. Popularly known as SPB, the 74-year old veteran singer left behind a legacy and an unforgettable mark for his contribution to music for over five decades. SPB captivated millions of hearts by his incomparable singing talent that will be cherished for generations to come.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Cricketers Pay Tributes to Dean Jones on His Sudden Demise

Since the news broke of his departure, thousands and lakhs of people are bidding the celebrated playback singer an emotional farewell. Members of the sports fraternity are also paying their condolences along with the rest of the country. Many renowned athletes reacted to the tragic news on social media platforms.

The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 25, 2020

Meanwhile Pakistan cricketers remembered Dean Jones and went back to the nations' association with the Australian cricketer.

Also read: SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away--Sports Fraternity Offers Condolences

Pakistan cricketers, including current batch and noted former players, paid their respects and tributes to Jones, who was the designated head coach for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League, 2020.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who played against Jones, tweeted, “Just heard the sad news of @ProfDeano passing away with a heart attack. Such a gentleman, always admired him & had great interactions.”

Post retirement from international cricket in 1994, Jones went on to become a prominent commentator in the broadcasting arena, making him a constant figure and voice in world of cricket. The former Australian had a couple of successive stints as a head coach for Islamabad United and Karachi Kings franchises in Pakistan Super League (PSL). He guided Islamabad United to win the titles in 2016 and 2018.