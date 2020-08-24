Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Share Video of Ravindra Jadeja’s Workout

Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja can be seen having a great time as he spent some time working on his physique that too on a Malayali song.

Trending Desk |August 24, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
CSK's Ravindra Jadeja lifting some weights in UAE.

The next season of Indian Premier League is all set to start within less than a month. The teams have already reached Dubai, where they will be quarantined for a week before starting the practice session for the upcoming season.

As the team Chennai Super Kings are busy with their quarantine in their hotel rooms, player Ravindra Jadeja is utilizing the time to work out on his physique. However, as they have reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE), we can see a difference in Jadeja’s choice of workout music.

“You know you're in Dubai when you work out to Mallu songs!  @ravindra.jadeja #WhistlePodu,” read the caption on the video shared by the official social media handle of Chennai Super Kings.

View this post on Instagram

You know you're in Dubai when you work out to Mallu songs! 😂 @ravindra.jadeja #WhistlePodu

A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on

The clip has received around 1.5 lakh likes, with people mentioning it to be one of the favorite Malayali songs.

Meanwhile, Jadeja gave us a glimpse of another workout video on his Instagram story, lifting weights.

Recently, Suresh Raina, a player from the team, also gave us a sneak-peak into his hotel room. He captioned the video, “Dubai Life ! Waking up to this skyline of Dubai,” showing us the inside view of his room in the hotel where the team is staying. In the background, one can hear the song One Night in Dubai.

