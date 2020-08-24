The next season of Indian Premier League is all set to start within less than a month. The teams have already reached Dubai, where they will be quarantined for a week before starting the practice session for the upcoming season.
As the team Chennai Super Kings are busy with their quarantine in their hotel rooms, player Ravindra Jadeja is utilizing the time to work out on his physique. However, as they have reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE), we can see a difference in Jadeja’s choice of workout music.
“You know you're in Dubai when you work out to Mallu songs! @ravindra.jadeja #WhistlePodu,” read the caption on the video shared by the official social media handle of Chennai Super Kings.
View this post on InstagramYou know you're in Dubai when you work out to Mallu songs! 😂 @ravindra.jadeja #WhistlePoduA post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Aug 23, 2020 at 5:17am PDT
You know you're in Dubai when you work out to Mallu songs! 😂 @ravindra.jadeja #WhistlePodu
A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Aug 23, 2020 at 5:17am PDT
The clip has received around 1.5 lakh likes, with people mentioning it to be one of the favorite Malayali songs.
Meanwhile, Jadeja gave us a glimpse of another workout video on his Instagram story, lifting weights.
Dubai Life ! Waking up to this skyline of Dubai #UAE #Dubai ☝️👌✌️✅ pic.twitter.com/d1A75AprDy— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 23, 2020
Dubai Life ! Waking up to this skyline of Dubai #UAE #Dubai ☝️👌✌️✅ pic.twitter.com/d1A75AprDy
— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 23, 2020
One Night in Dubai.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Share Video of Ravindra Jadeja’s Workout
Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja can be seen having a great time as he spent some time working on his physique that too on a Malayali song.
Upcoming Matches
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
LUX vs CZEManchester
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020
BEL vs LUXManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings