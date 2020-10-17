IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – Head to Head Record

Delhi Capitals recorded a thumping 44 run win over Chennai Super Kings when the two teams met earlier in the tournament in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Sharjah on 17th October. With 6 wins from 8 matches, DC are at number two on the points table while CSK are at number 6 with 5 losses from the same number of matches. DC recorded a thumping 44 run win when the two teams met earlier in the tournament in Dubai. Prithvi Shaw’s 43-ball 64 with contributions from Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant helped DC to a more than competitive 175 for 3. Some great fasting bowling from the DC quick bowling pair from South Africa – Kagiso Rabada (3-26) and Anrich Nortje (2-21) ensured that CSK were never really in the chase, kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 131 for 7.

We look at the Overall Head to Head record between the two teams.

Head-to-Head: (22 matches- CSK:15 | DC:7)

CSK have dominated the traditional rivalry winning 15 of the 22 matches between the two teams.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

CSK have also dominated the recent contests between the two sides winning 3 of the last 5 matches between the two teams. They beat DC three times in 2019.

Last 5 matches

DC won by 44 runs

CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK won by 80 runs

CSK won by 6 wickets

DC won by 34 runs

Last encounter in 2019:

A fine all-round bowling performance by CSK helped them restrict DC to a modest 147 for 9 in the Qualifier 2 Match at Visakhapatnam in 2019. Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo all picked two wickets each. The CSK openers, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis made the chase look very easy - both registered fifties and put together 81 for the opening wicket. CSK went on to win by 6 wickets with an over to spare.

Meeting in the UAE in 2014:

A 41-ball 56 from Suresh Raina and a cameo from skipper, MS Dhoni (32 of 15) helped CSK post 177 for 7 in Abu Dhabi in 2014. A tremendous bowling effort then saw CSK skittle DC for a paltry 84 and register a massive 93-run victory.

Run-Scorers

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson (495) & Ambati Rayudu (477)

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan (676)

Highest Score in an innings

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay (113)

Delhi Capitals: AB de Villiers (105*)

Wicket-Takers

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (15)

Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra (13)

Best Bowling Figures

Chennai Super Kings: Imran Tahir (4-12 in 3.2 overs)

Delhi Capitals: Ashish Nehra and Kagiso Rabada (3-26 in 4 overs)

Highest Innings Total

Chennai Super Kings: 222 for 5

Delhi Capitals: 198 for 5