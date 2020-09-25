- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuMatch Ended206/3(20.0) RR 10.3
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Records and Players to Watch Out For
Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai later today. We look at Head to Head stats and records between CSK and DC.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 25, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) will clash with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai later today.
DC will be upbeat after their thrilling Super Over win against Kings XI at the same venue while CSK have a few issues to settle after their loss to the Royals at Sharjah.
Let’s take a look at their head-to-head statistics to understand how the two fared against each other in the past.
Head-to-Head: (21 matches- CSK:15 | DC:6)
CSK have dominated their rivalry with DC winning 15 of the 21 matches between the two teams.
Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)
CSK have also dominated the recent contests between the two sides winning 4 of the 5 encounters in the previous two editions in 2018 and 2019. They beat DC three times in 2019.
Last 5 matches
CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK won by 80 runs
CSK won by 6 wickets
DC won by 34 runs
CSK won by 13 runs
Last encounter:
A fine all-round bowling performance by CSK helped them restrict DC to a modest 147 for 9 in the Qualifier 2 Match at Visakhapatnam in 2019. Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo all picked two wickets each. The CSK openers, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis made the chase look very easy - both registered fifties and put together 81 for the opening wicket. CSK went on to win by 6 wickets with an over to spare.
Last meeting in the UAE:
A 41-ball 56 from Suresh Raina and a cameo from skipper, MS Dhoni (32 of 15) helped CSK post 177 for 7 in Abu Dhabi in 2014. A tremendous bowling effort then saw CSK skittle DC for a paltry 84 and register a massive 93-run victory.
Run-Scorers
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson (481) & Ambati Rayudu (477)
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan (641)
Highest Score in an innings
Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay (113)
Delhi Capitals: AB de Villiers (105*)
Wicket-Takers
Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (15)
Delhi Capitals: Amit Mishra (13)
Best Bowling Figures
Chennai Super Kings: Imran Tahir (4-12 in 3.2 overs)
Delhi Capitals: Ashish Nehra (3-26 in 4 overs)
Highest Innings Total
Chennai Super Kings: 222 for 5
Delhi Capitals: 198 for 5
