IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch CSK vs DC Live Streaming Online

Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Delhi Capitals in the seventh clash of IPL 2020 on September 25. CSK vs DC match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, and it will start at 7.30 pm.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have played two matches as of now in this season. Out of those, they lost one and emerged victorious in the other. They played its first game of IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians, which they won by five wickets.

Chennai faced Rajasthan Royals in their second match of this season and lost it to their opponent by 16 runs. In this game, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl. Playing first, Rajasthan gave Chennai a huge total of 216 to chase.

Chennai though fell short by 16, making 200 runs. Rajasthan Royals became the first team of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to score more than 200 runs.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have played only one match in IPL 2020 and they won that game against Kings XI Punjab. KL Rahul-led Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl. Delhi put up a total of 157 on the scoreboard, losing eight wickets. Playing second, Punjab also made 157. The outcome of the game had to be decided through super over.

Punjab scored just two runs in the super over. Delhi achieved the target without any sweat.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals start?

The match will be played on September 25.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals be played?

The match will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals begin?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chennai Super Kings probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada