IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Chennai Super Kings are finally starting to show their might in the IPL 2020, and would be looking to get a few wins under their belt. But they would be up against one of the best sides this year -- Delhi Capitals, who are sitting at the top of the points table and have lost only two matches so far. Cricketnext takes a look at the players, who will play a pivotal role in this match-

R Ashwin

India's mainstay in Tests, Ashwin has been a revelation this season -- and showed his critics that his game is suited for the shorter formats too. He has been economical and picked up big wickets too. He has been exceptional in the powerplay overs and in the absence of some of the key players from DC -- has risen to the occasion.

Shikhar Dhawan

Back-to-back fifties by Dhawan means that he is their most important batsman at the top of the order. He has also scored his runs at a brisk rate, which has been instrumental in taking the team to big totals. This time around he would be hoping to get some more support from Prithivu Shaw though.

Sam Curran

Curran has been a revelation this season -- with the bat. He has managed to impress one and all with his hitting abilities and would be eyeing a big score in this match. If he opens the innings, that would augur well for the CSK as Shane Watson has blown hot and cold this season. It would be interesting to see if he can deliver big at the top of the order.

Imran Tahir

The CSK management has made it clear that the leg-spinner will find a place in the team in the upcoming matches -- and there is no doubt that he can single-handedly win matches for them. He can create a big difference from match one -- the kind CSK is in desperate need of.

Ambati Rayudu

He has been extremely consistent in the middle-order for the CSK, when the others have failed to find form. He might not boast of a 150+ strike rate, but will certainly stick around when the team needs him to. He can use the long handle to great effect as well when the situation demands.