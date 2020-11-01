IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - Head to Head Record

It is a must win game for KXIP whose fortunes also depend on other results in the tournament. CSK is out of the playoff race and would be playing for pride

We look at the Head to Head record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (22 matches- CSK 13 |KXIP 9)

CSK have dominated the rivalry and have a 13-9 head to head record between the two teams.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

CSK hold a 3-2 advantage in the last 5 meetings between the two sides.

Last 5 matches:

CSK won by 10 wickets

KXIP won by 6 wickets

CSK won by 22 runs

CSK won by 5 wickets

KXIP won by 4 runs

Last encounter:

A record unbeaten 181-run partnership between Shane Watson (83 off 63 balls) and Faf du Plessis (87 off 53 balls) helped CSK to a thumping 10 wicket win over KXIP in Dubai when the two teams first met in IPL 2020.

Last encounter in 2019:

Faf du Plessis' 96 off 55 deliveries helped CSK to a competitive 170 for 5 in Mohali. But KL Rahul led KXIP's charge and was at his destructive best in the chase winning the match for his team with a brilliant 71 off just 36 deliveries. KXIP won by 6 wickets with two overs to spare.

Run-Getters and Wicket-Takers:

Chris Gayle has an aggregate of 373 runs in 13 innings against CSK - this also includes his numbers for other franchises. Suresh Raina has a total of 814 runs (including his stint with Gujarat Lions) against KXIP while MS Dhoni has also boasts of an excellent record against them with 595 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of 155.75 - this includes his statistics for the two Pune franchises.

Dwayne Bravo is the third-highest wicket-taker against KXIP in the IPL with 22 wickets in 16 innings while Shane Watson and Ravindra Jadeja have also taken a total of 13 and 12 wickets against KXIP.

Lakshmipathy Balaji returned with 5 wickets conceding 24 runs off his 4 overs for CSK against KXIP in Chennai in 2008 - these are the best bowling figures for any bowler in a CSK-KXIP encounter.

Highest Strike Rate in an Innings:

Kings XI Punjab: George Bailey (307.69; 40* off 13 balls)

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina (348; 87 off 25 balls)

Lowest Economy Rate in an Innings:

Kings XI Punjab: Parvinder Awana (3; 2-12 in 4 overs)

Chennai Super Kings: Muttiah Muralitharan (2, 2-8 in 4 overs)

Highest Score in an innings:

Kings XI Punjab: Virender Sehwag (122)

Chennai Super Kings: Michael Hussey (116*)

Highest Innings Total:

Kings XI Punjab: 231/4

Chennai Super Kings: 240/5