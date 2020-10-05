IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket Takers from Both Sides

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

CSK outperformed KXIP by 10 wickets. KL Rahul, skipper of Kings XI Punjab, won the toss and opted to bat first against Chennai Super Kings. Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a good start to their team. But Agarwal gave away his wicket at the score of 26. Then Rahul and Mandeep Singh decided to form a partnership. They hit some deliveries for fours and sixes, but Singh was sent to the pavilion at 27. Rahul also got out at 63. He smashed seven fours and one six in his innings. Nicholas Pooran helped his side reach a decent total, making 33 runs off 17 deliveries. Punjab’s innings ended at 178.

Chasing the total, Chennai Super Kings’ opener Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis displayed outstanding performances. Both the batsmen stood on the crease and led their side to victory. They reached the target in 17.4 overs. Watson scored 83 (not out) off 53 balls, smashing 11 boundaries and three sixes. On the other hand, du Plessis made 87 (not out) off 53 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and one six.

Before this game, Chennai Super Kings had lost three games in a row. They lost their second game of the season to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs, third to Delhi Capitals by 44 runs and fourth to Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs.

Highest run scorer for Kings XI Punjab.

KL Rahul made 63 off 52 balls at a strike rate of 121.15. He smashed seven boundaries and one six.

Highest wicket taker for Kings XI Punjab

No bowler of Kings XI Punjab managed to pick a single wicket against Chennai Super Kings.

Highest run scorer for Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis was the highest run scorer for Chennai. He scored 87 in 53 balls at a strike rate of 164.15. He hit 11 fours and one six in his innings.

Highest wicket taker for Chennai Super Kings:

Shardul Thakur was the leading wicket taker for his side against Punjab. He picked two wickets, conceding 39 runs in four overs. His economy was 9.75.