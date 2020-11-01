IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - Key Battles

It is a must win game for KXIP whose fortunes also depend on other results in the tournament. CSK is out of the playoff race and would be playing for pride

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 1st of November.

We look at some key match-ups which could define the outcome of the match.

1. Chris Gayle (KXIP) vs Deepak Chahar (CSK)

Chris Gayle's inclusion in the second half of the tournament has completely changed KXIP's fortunes and given them a chance to make the playoffs - a distant dream after the first seven matches. Gayle has been the highest scorer and the most impactful KXIP batsman in the last few matches. It would be interesting to see how he squares up to Deepak Chahar - a specialist with the new ball for CSK. Chahar has picked 12 wickets in IPL 2020 and been the most restrictive CSK bowler with an economy rate of just 7.46. Will Gayle spoil his figures?

2. KL Rahul (KXIP) vs Sam Curran (CSK)

If KL Rahul comes out all guns blazing in his destructive avatar there could be trouble for the English seamer, Sam Curran. Curran bowled six balls in the powerplay to Rahul and got hit for two boundaries in the first encounter in Dubai. The left-arm seamer would take the ball away from Rahul but needs to be careful not to offer him too much width outside the off-stump. Rahul is not shy of hitting it above point or cover and will not be troubled by Curran's pace.

3. Mohammed Shami (KXIP) vs Shane Watson (CSK)

Mohammed Shami won the battle in the powerplay against Shane Watson in Dubai - the Indian speedster conceded just 2 runs off 7 deliveries bowled to the Australian all-rounder even with the fielding restrictions in place. Watson would be in the mood to leave an impact and sign off in style. CSK have nothing to lose and he could be at his dangerous best with nothing to fear. Shami may try and unsettle Watson with the short-pitched stuff but should be careful as the Australian is an excellent puller of the ball.