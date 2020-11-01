IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 1st of November. It is a must win game for KXIP. while CSK, who are out of the playoff race, would want to end the tournament on a high.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 1st of November. It is a must win game for KXIP. while CSK, who are out of the playoff race, would want to end the tournament on a high.

Cricketnext look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

1. Chris Gayle (KXIP)

Chris Gayle has made a huge impact in reviving the dwindling fortunes of KXIP in the tournament. Since his inclusion in the XI, the team won 5 matches in a row before going down to the Royals in their last encounter. The Universe Boss has scored 276 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 144.5 in IPL 2020 - his exploits include three fifties. He has not failed even once in the tournament.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

2. KL Rahul (KXIP)

KL Rahul has been the highest scorer of the two previous editions of the IPL (combined) and has continued to amass runs in IPL 2020 as well. He is the leading run-getter of the tournament with 641 runs in 13 innings including one hundred and 5 fifties. He has been the pivot around which the KXIP batting has revolved in the competition. Rahul has been KXIP's Mr Consistent of the tournament.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

3. Mohammed Shami (KXIP)

Mohammed Shami has been outstanding in IPL 2020 and is so far the bowler of the tournament along with Jasprit Bumrah. He has picked 20 wickets in 13 matches at a strike rate of 14.9. The quality of his wickets makes Shami's feat even more special - all his dismissals have been of significant top-middle order opposition batsmen or big-hitters batting lower in the order.

4. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja has excelled in his new avatar as finisher for CSK in IPL 2020. He has aggregated 232 runs in 11 innings batting in the lower middle-order. What stands out though is his strike rate - at 171.85, it is amongst the best in the tournament!

5. Shane Watson (CSK)

Shane Watson has not had a great tournament - he has scored 299 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of just 121.05. The Australian all-rounder would want to produce a Watson-special and end the tournament on a high note.