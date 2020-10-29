IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Head to Head Record

KKR beat CSK by 10 runs in Abu Dhabi - the first time the two teams clashed in IPL 2020. Opener, Rahul Tripathi was the star performer for KKR with a 51-ball 81. We look at the Head to Head record between KKR and CSK.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the 29th of October. With 6 wins and as many losses from 12 matches, KKR is at number 5 on the points table. CSK, are languishing at the bottom of the table with 8 losses from 12 matches and are the only team to have been mathematically eliminated from a chance to make the playoffs in the tournament.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

KKR beat CSK by 10 runs in Abu Dhabi - the first time the two teams clashed in IPL 2020. Opener, Rahul Tripathi was the star performer for KKR with a 51-ball 81. We look at the Head to Head record between KKR and CSK.

Mumbai Indians Stay Top of Points Table as Suryakumar Yadav Takes Team to Another Win

Overall Head-to-Head: (21 matches- CSK 13 | KKR 8)

CSK have dominated the rivalry and have a 13-8 Head to Head Record against KKR.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches - CSK 3 | KKR 2)

CSK have a 3-2 edge in the recent rivalry. They beat KKR in both, the home and away matches in 2019.

Last 5 matches:

KKR won by 10 runs

CSK won by 5 wickets

CSK won by 7 wickets

KKR won by 6 wickets

CSK won by 5 wickets

Last encounter in 2019:

Imran Tahir picked four top-middle order wickets - Lynn, Rana, Uthappa and Russell - as KKR were restricted to a par 161 for 8 at the Eden Gardens. Raina then anchored the CSK chase with an unbeaten 42-ball 58 and coupled with a cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (31 off 17 balls) took CSK to a five-wicket win with two balls to spare.

Run Getters and Wicket Takers:

MS Dhoni has scored a total of 482 runs against KKR - but this also includes his stints with the Pune franchises. Ravindra Jadeja has been very successful with the ball against KKR - he has bagged a total of 14 wickets against them (including his stats for other franchises) conceding just 7.36 runs per over.

Robin Uthappa is the fourth-highest scorer against CSK after Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. He aggregates 547 runs in 22 innings against them. Sunil Narine has picked 14 wickets for KKR in their matches against CSK.

Highest Score in an innings:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Manvinder Bisla (92)

Chennai Super Kings: Michael Huusey (95)

Highest Strike Rate in an innings:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (250; 45* off 18 deliveries in 2018)

Chennai Super Kings: Brendon McCullum (266.66; 32 off 12 deliveries in 2015)

Best Bowling Figures:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Brad Hogg (4-29 in 4 overs)

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (4-12 in 4 overs)

Highest Innings Total:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 202/6

Chennai Super Kings: 205/5