​IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Key Battles

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be facing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on October 7. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 7th of October. This rivalry is traditionally considered to be one of the fiercest in IPL history though both the teams haven’t looked at their best in this year’s competition.

We look at some of the key match-ups that could decide the outcome of the match.

1. SHANE WATSON (CSK) vs PAT CUMMINS (KKR)

Shane Watson is one of the premier all-rounders in IPL history with 3710 runs in 135 innings at a strike rate of 139.31. He has recorded 4 hundreds and 20 fifties. He gave a Player of the Match performance (83 off 53 deliveries) against KXIP in Dubai. Watson can be ruthlessly destructive and would look to make full use of the fielding restrictions in the powerplay.

To stop him would be his fellow Australian bowler – Pat Cummins.

Cummins hasn’t yet found his rhythm in IPL 2020 and has neither been amongst the wickets nor able to control the flow of runs. But he is widely regarded as the best fast bowler in the world along with Rabada and Bumrah. This Aussie battle could provide some fireworks!

2. SAM CURRAN (CSK) vs SUNIL NARINE (KKR)

Sam Curran is a utility player who always gives more than 100% in every match he plays. He has had a decent tournament with the ball. Sunil Narine has been struggling in this year’s edition with just 27 runs in 4 matches. He may try to hit his way into form and target Curran in the powerplay.

3. FAF DU PLESSIS (CSK) vs ANDRE RUSSELL (KKR)

Faf du Plessis has been one of the premier batsmen of the tournament. He is the second-highest scorer of IPL 2020 with 282 runs in 5 matches including three fifties. He has been Mr Consistent for CSK. Along with the runs, the rate at which he has scored them – he has an overall strike rate of 150 in the tournament – is commendable. The CSK opener will be up against Andre Russell – the bowler – in the powerplay. Russell hasn’t been in the best of form in the competition but a good performance with the ball might just be the trigger to unleash Russell – the destructive batsman!