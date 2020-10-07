- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueMatch Ended193/4(20.0) RR 9.65
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview – CSK Look To Build On Record Win
CSK will be upbeat after their thumping record-breaking 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. It was just the result they needed to lift the morale of the side after one of their worst starts to any IPL season. KKR would want to get back to winning ways after the defeat against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 7, 2020, 11:07 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with clash with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 7th of October.
CSK will be upbeat after their thumping record-breaking 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. It was just the result they needed to lift the morale of the side after one of their worst starts to any IPL season.
KKR would want to get back to winning ways after the defeat against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.
Chennai Super Kings
At last CSK played like three-time IPL Champions and hammered KXIP in a record breaking victory. Faf du Plessis has been the Player of the Tournament so far for CSK – he has been their Mr Consistent performing in every match when others have struggled and failed. The management will be pleased that Shane Watson was back at his best in the previous encounter.
But CSK can’t rely only on their openers. They need the middle order to fire. MS Dhoni needs to bat up the order and take control of the innings much earlier than what he has been doing in the tournament. Kedar Jadhav has just managed to score 51 runs in 3 innings and needs to make a significant contribution.
Deepak Chahar has been CSK’s most restrictive bowler going at less than 8 an over. Ravindra Jadeja has been unusually expensive with an economy rate of 9.55.
Kolkata Knight Riders
The KKR batting has not fired to its full potential in IPL 2020. Sunil Narine has been completely out of form – both with the bat and ball. The West Indian has just managed to score 27 runs in his 4 innings and also not been restrictive going at 8.5 per over. No batsman has played that one great defining innings yet for KKR. Shubman Gill has been their leading scorer with 152 runs in 4 innings. Even the destructive Andre Russell – who has the highest strike rate in IPL history – has looked out of sorts and just managed to score 48 runs at a strike rate of 145.45 in the tournament. KKR need to shuffle their batting order. Eoin Morgan should bat at number 4.
The bowling hasn’t looked threatening with no bowler looking to take wickets. Pat Cummins has had a disappointing IPL 2020 so far picking just 2 wickets from 4 matches also going at 9.28 per over.
WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 21
WHEN: October 7, 7:30PM IST
WHERE: Abu Dhabi
TELECAST: Star Sports Network
LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar
Predicted XI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(c & wk), Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla
