IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians -- Boult's Fiery Spell, Gaikwad's Struggle & Other Talking Points

Friday's IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will always be remembered for a long time. Not only Chennai lost the match by a massive 10 wickets, but also went down in the tournament without qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in history of IPL.

Friday's IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will always be remembered for a long time. Not only Chennai lost the match by a massive 10 wickets, but also went down in the tournament without qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in history of IPL.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Once again there were a few moments that became the talking points of the match -

Trent Boult & Jasprit Bumrah factor

It was always going to be difficult for CSK batsmen, to face Boult and Bumrah early on in the innings. And as expected, Chennai batsmen crumbled against fine fast bowling. They were in fact reduced to 4-3 at one stage of the match. Boult and Bumrah took six wickets, collectively, in the match.

Sam Curran -- the lone ranger

It has been a memorable tournament for Curran, even though his team has ended up on the losing side, more often than not. When the chips were down, he came up with a brilliant 52 from 47 balls, to take his team to 114-9. He struck a 43-run partnership with Imran Tahir for the last wicket.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to struggle

The right-hand batsman is one of the most promising white-ball cricketers in the domestic circuit currently. But he just doesn't seem to get it right in this IPL. He has been struggling for runs and has just scored five runs in his three outings. He dropped an easy catch of Ishan Kishan in the match, and the latter went on to score a 67. Also, Gaikwad had contracted coronavirus at the start of the touenament -- surely a forgettable year for him.

Ishan Kishan comes back to form

After a 99 in his first match, Kishan wasn't in the best of form. But against Chennai, he looked in full swing and smashed a quickfire 50 to take his team home. Also in the absence of Rohit Sharma, he was promoted to the top of the order, that worked wonders for him. He would like to continue with that form in the rest of the tournament too.