IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Head to Head Record

Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. CSK will be desperate to turn things around tonight.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 19th of October. Both the teams would be desperate for a win – they have both lost 6 of the 9 matches they have played in the tournament.

Sanju Samson’s breathtaking 32- ball 74 and skipper, Steven Smith’s 47-ball 69 helped RR to a massive 216 for 7 in Sharjah – the first time they faced CSK in IPL 2020. CSK were in the chase courtesy a 37-ball 72 from Faf du Plessis but some strange tactics from MS Dhoni saw them going down by 16 runs.

We look at the Head to Head record between the two teams.

Head-to-Head: (22 matches - CSK 14 | RR 8)

RR and CSK have faced each other 22 times in the IPL so far. CSK have a 14-8 advantage.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches - CSK 3 | RR 2)

CSK beat RR in both the home and away match in 2019

Last 5 matches

RR won by 16 runs

CSK won by 4 wickets

CSK won by 8 runs

RR won by 4 wickets

CSK won by 64 runs

Last encounter in 2019:

A fine all-round bowling effort restricted RR to 151 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs in Jaipur - the last time they clashed with CSK in an IPL encounter. CSK were in trouble at 24 for 4 when Dhoni joined Rayudu at the crease. The pair resurrected the chase and put together a match-changing 95-run partnership. The equation was reduced to 18 off the final over to be bowled by Ben Stokes. Jadeja smashed the English all-rounder back over his head for a maximum. More drama unfolded as MSD was bowled off the third ball of the over. 8 were needed off 3 deliveries. 2, 2 and wide - three were needed off the last ball. Mitchell Santner was on strike. He hammered Stokes over long-on for a six! CSK had stolen a last ball win in a thrilling finale!

Last meeting in the UAE:

CSK and RR faced each other in Dubai on 23rd April, 2014. Dwayne Smith scored a quickfire 28-ball 50 for CSK to take them to 140 for 6. Jadeja also chipped in with 36. But some great restrictive bowling from CSK coupled with Jadeja's 4 wickets cleaned up RR for 133 in 19.5 overs handing CSK a 7-run victory.

Highest Run-getters

Rajasthan Royals: Shane Watson (480)

Chennai Super Kings: Suresh Raina (609)

Highest Score in an innings

Rajasthan Royals: Shane Watson (101)

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay (127)

Highest Wicket-Takers

Rajasthan Royals: Sohail Tanvir (10)

Best Bowling Figures

Rajasthan Royals: Sohail Tanvir (6-14 in 4 overs)

Chennai Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja (4-11 in 4 overs)

Highest Innings Total

Rajasthan Royals: 223/5

Chennai Super Kings: 246 for 5​