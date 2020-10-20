IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Highest Run Scorers and Leading Wicket-Takers From Both Sides

Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. Chennai lost an early wicket as Faf du Plessis was sent to the pavilion after he had scored 10

The 37th match of IPL 2020 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals turned out to be a low scoring game. Batting first, MS Dhoni-led Chennai scored 125. Rajasthan, under the leadership of Steve Smith, comfortably won the match by seven wickets.

Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. Chennai lost an early wicket as Faf du Plessis was sent to the pavilion after he had scored 10. Sam Curran, who opened with du Plessis, tried to stitch a partnership with Shane Watson, but the Australian gave away his wicket at eight. Then, Curran got out at the score of 22.

AmbatiRayudu also could not deliver with the bat as he returned to the pavilion after making 13 runs. Finally, Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja helped their side cross the score of 100 and reach 125. Dhoni scored 28 off 28 balls, while Jadeja made 35 (not out) off 30 balls.

When Rajasthan came to chase the target, they did not get off to a good start as both their openers got out early, Ben Stokes at the score of 19 and Robin Uthappa at four. Sanju Samson, who came at number three, gave away his wicket without opening his account. Then, Smith and Jos Buttler took it upon themselves and powered their side to victory. Buttler smashed 70 (not out) in 48 deliveries, while Smith made 26 (not out) off 34 balls.

Highest run scorer for Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja scored 35 (not out) off 30 balls at a strike rate of 116.67. He hit four boundaries.

Highest wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings

Deepak Chahar picked two wickets. He gave 18 runs in four overs with an economy of 4.50. He also bowled a maiden over.

Highest run scorer for Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler made 70 (not out) in 48 balls at a strike rate of 145.83. He smashed seven boundaries and two sixes.

Highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia picked one wicket each for their side. Among the four, Gopal had the best economy. He conceded just 14 runs in four overs with an economy of 3.5.