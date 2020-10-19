IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – Key Battles

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 19th of October. Both the teams would be desperate for a win – they have lost 6 of the 9 matches they have played in the tournament.

We look at some of the key match-ups which could define the outcome of the match.

1. Faf Du Plessis (CSK) vs Jofra Archer (RR)

Faf Du Plessis has been CSK’s best batsman in IPL 2020. He is their highest run-getter (and the third-highest overall) in the tournament with 365 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 142.57, including 4 fifties. Not only has he scored big runs but scored them at a fast rate. But it will not be easy against RR’s main strike bowler, Jofra Archer. He is their highest wicket-taker of the season so far with 12 wickets in 9 matches at an economy rate of just under 7 an over.

2. Shane Watson (CSK) vs Rahul Tewatia (RR)

Shane Watson has not been at his destructive best in IPL 2020 as his strike rate of 123.11 suggests – but he is a big-match player and tends to produce his best when the team needs it the most. He would want to settle down and play a long innings for CSK. It would be interesting to see how he plays Rahul Tewatia – the impressive leg-break all-rounder of RR. Tewatia has picked 6 wickets at 7.81 runs per over in the tournament. Watson is not shy of using his feet against spin – should be a fascinating contest.

3. Steven Smith (RR) vs Deepak Chahar (CSK)

Steven Smith is back! He went through a lean patch after starting the tournament with a couple of brilliant performances in Sharjah but re-announced himself with a 36-ball 57 against RCB in Dubai. The Australian great is not scared of playing innovative shots especially if he gets a chance to bat in the powerplay. How will he play Deepak Chahar? The fast bowler is regarded as one of the finest in the powerplay – although he has not picked as many wickets as he would have hoped in this IPL, he is CSK’s most restrictive bowler with an economy rate of just 7.41. Will Smith show respect to Chahar or take him on?