IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 19th of October. Both the teams would be desperate for a win – they have lost 6 of the 9 matches they have played in the tournament.

We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.

1. Faf Du Plessis (CSK)

Faf Du Plessis has been CSK’s in-form batsman in IPL 2020. He is their highest run-getter (and the third-highest overall) in the tournament with 365 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 142.57, including 4 fifties. Not only has he scored big runs but scored them at a fast rate – this makes him doubly dangerous for the opposition.

2. Shane Watson (CSK)

Watson is one of the premier all-rounders in IPL history. He has aggregated 3852 runs at a strike rate of 138.21 smashing 4 hundreds and also picked 92 wickets at a strike rate of 22 and economy rate of just under 8 in 143 matches in the IPL. The Australian has not had a great tournament as his strike rate of 123.11 indicates – but he is known to be a big-match player and may have just reserved his best when CSK need it the most.

3. Sanju Samson (RR)

Sanju Samson gave two Player of the Match performances in this IPL in RR’s victories at Sharjah but has failed thereafter. He will be desperate to get back to form as we approach the business end of the tournament. Samson is widely regarded as one of the most talented batsmen in the Indian circuit.

4. Rahul Tewatia (RR)

Rahul Tewatia has played the role of the finisher for his franchise. He has scored 222 runs – the second-highest for RR this season - at a very impressive strike rate of 145.09. Tewatia has also picked 6 wickets at 7.81 runs per over in the tournament.

5. Steven Smith (RR)

After starting the tournament with a bang, RR skipper went through a tough patch before hammering a 36-ball 57 against RCB in Dubai. The Australian great would be hoping to continue from where he left – he has the ability to play innovative shots and also drop anchor if needed.