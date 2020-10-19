- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
MUM
PUN176/6(20.0) RR 8.8
Punjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
KOL
HYD163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
Kolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – Top 5 Players to Watch Out For
Both the teams would be desperate for a win – they have lost 6 of the 9 matches they have played in the tournament
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 19, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on the 19th of October. Both the teams would be desperate for a win – they have lost 6 of the 9 matches they have played in the tournament.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
We look at 5 players who could have the maximum impact in the match.
Faf Du Plessis has been CSK’s in-form batsman in IPL 2020. He is their highest run-getter (and the third-highest overall) in the tournament with 365 runs in 9 matches at a strike rate of 142.57, including 4 fifties. Not only has he scored big runs but scored them at a fast rate – this makes him doubly dangerous for the opposition.
Watson is one of the premier all-rounders in IPL history. He has aggregated 3852 runs at a strike rate of 138.21 smashing 4 hundreds and also picked 92 wickets at a strike rate of 22 and economy rate of just under 8 in 143 matches in the IPL. The Australian has not had a great tournament as his strike rate of 123.11 indicates – but he is known to be a big-match player and may have just reserved his best when CSK need it the most.
Sanju Samson gave two Player of the Match performances in this IPL in RR’s victories at Sharjah but has failed thereafter. He will be desperate to get back to form as we approach the business end of the tournament. Samson is widely regarded as one of the most talented batsmen in the Indian circuit.
Rahul Tewatia has played the role of the finisher for his franchise. He has scored 222 runs – the second-highest for RR this season - at a very impressive strike rate of 145.09. Tewatia has also picked 6 wickets at 7.81 runs per over in the tournament.
After starting the tournament with a bang, RR skipper went through a tough patch before hammering a 36-ball 57 against RCB in Dubai. The Australian great would be hoping to continue from where he left – he has the ability to play innovative shots and also drop anchor if needed.
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3618 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KOL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 3518 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 3417 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Chennai by 5 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3317 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
KOL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 3216 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
All Recent Matches