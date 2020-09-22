IPL 2020: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS VS RAJASTHAN ROYALS - TOP 5 PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

Here is a list of the top 5 players to watch out for in the upcoming match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah.

Chennai Super Kings will clash with Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah today in the Indian Premier League 2020.

Here is a list of the Top 5 Players to watch out for from both the teams.

1. MS DHONI (CHENNAI SUPER KINGS)

One of the greatest finishers in the history of the IPL, Dhoni is the 8th highest run-getter of the tournament with 4432 runs in 171 innings at an average of 42.2 and strike rate of 137.76. He has registered 23 fifties in the tournament. He has led CSK to victory three times in the IPL – 2010, 2011 and 2018. Dhoni has also affected the maximum number of dismissals as a wicketkeeper in IPL history – 134.

2. SHANE WATSON (CHENNAI SUPER KINGS)

Watson is one of the premier all-rounders in IPL history. He has aggregated 3579 runs at a strike rate of 139.42 smashing 4 hundreds and also picked 92 wickets at a strike rate of 22 and economy rate of just under 8 in 135 matches in the tournament.

3. ROBIN UTHAPPA (RAJASTHAN ROYALS)

Uthappa is the 9th highest run-getter in the history of the IPL with 4411 runs in 170 innings at a strike rate of 130.5. He was the leading run-getter in the 2014 edition with 660 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 137.78, playing a pivotal role in KKR’s title triumph.

4. STEVEN SMITH (RAJASTHAN ROYALS)

Steven Smith has aggregated 2022 runs in 72 IPL innings at an impressive average of 37.44 registering one hundred and 8 fifties.

5. PIYUSH CHAWLA (CHENNAI SUPER KINGS)

Piyush Chawla is the third-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL with 151 wickets in 157 innings at a strike rate of 20.8. He could be a trump card in the middle overs for CSK on the low and slow wicket expected at Sharjah.