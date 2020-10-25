IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Head to Head Record

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 25th of October. RCB, with 7 wins from 10 matches are at number 3 on the points table while CSK with 8 losses from 11 matches, are languishing at the bottom of the pack.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 90 off just 52 deliveries helped RCB to an above-par total of 169 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs in their first clash with CSK in IPL 2020, also in Dubai. Some fine bowling from Chris Morris (3-19 in 4 overs) and Washington Sundar (2-16 in 3 overs) then helped RCB to restrict CSK to 132 for 8.

We look at the Head to Head record between the two teams.

Overall Head-to-Head: (25 matches- CSK 15 | RCB 9)

CSK have dominated the rivalry and have a 15-9 Head to Head Record against RCB.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

CSK hold a 3-2 advantage in the recent rivalry between the two teams.

Last 5 matches:

RCB won by 37 runs

RCB won by 1 run

CSK won by 7 wickets

CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK won by 5 wickets

Last encounter in 2019:

RCB edged past CSK by a single run in a nail-biting thriller in Bengaluru on the 21st of April, 2019. Opening the innings, Parthiv Patel top-scored for RCB with 53 off 37 deliveries. CSK lost early wickets and were reeling at 28 for 4 when Dhoni joined Rayudu to resurrect the innings. The CSK captain remained unbeaten on a magnificent 84 off just 48 deliveries smashing 5 fours and 7 sixes and almost single-handedly took CSK to a remarkable victory. 26 were needed off the last over. Dhoni smashed Umesh Yadav for a 4, 6, 6, 2, 6 off the first five deliveries and reduced the equation to 2 off the final delivery. A dramatic run out resulted in a one-run victory for RCB!

Top Run-Getters:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (751)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (837)

Highest Innings Total:

Chennai Super Kings: 208-5

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 205-8

Best Bowling Figures:

Chennai Super Kings: Ashish Nehra (4-10 in 4 overs)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Zaheer Khan (4-17 in 2 overs)

Highest Individual Score:

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay (95)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (90*)

Highest Strike Rate in an Innings (Min. runs 40):

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (216.66; 65 off 30 balls)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: AB de Villiers (226.66; 68 off 30 balls)